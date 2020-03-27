Lockdown worsens water woes of Delhi's Chilla village

People in Chilla village of the national capital are struggling hard to meet their need of drinking water amid countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The villagers claimed that there was no water pipeline in the area and during emergencies, they have to come out of their houses to collect water.

They also claimed that there are only a few water tanks available here, which are not enough to meet their drinking water need. A local said, "We have been facing the acute water crisis since 2006. There are no water pipelines here. The supply water which we get is not enough to fulfill our needs."

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

