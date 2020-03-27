Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had suffered a snake bite some days ago and was being brought to the primary health centre in Kasa after he developed complications following discharge a couple of days ago, said Medical Superintendent Dr Pradeep Dhodi.

"He died of other complications and the family took back his body on a motorcycle without informing PHC staff," he added. Senior Inspector Anand Kale of Kasa police station as well as Dahanu Tehasildar Rahul Sarang said they would have to check details before commenting on the issue.

