COVID-19: Meghalaya sets up 4 quarantine centres

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state government has set up four quarantine centres with a total capacity of 400 beds in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state government has set up two quarantine centres in Shillong with a capacity of 200 beds and another two at Tura in Garo Hills with another 200 beds, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inspected the two quarantine centres in Shillong on Friday. "The isolation centres are in compliance with the protocols. All necessary preparedness has been put in place," he said.

The chief minister will visit the quarantine centres in Tura on Saturday. "I will also hold a review meeting with Garo Hills officials on the supply of essential food items in the region," he said.

None of the 6,000 people who were screened while entering the state tested positive for coronavirus, Sangma said. Urging people not to panic, Tynsong assured that there will enough food supply across the state during the lockdown.

