Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,000 migrant workers going on foot stuck at Maha-Guj border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 12:22 IST
3,000 migrant workers going on foot stuck at Maha-Guj border

Over 3,000 migrant workers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, currently working in the Mumbai metropolitan region, who started walking back to their native places, got stranded at a village in Maharashtras Palghar district as the border has been sealed by the states amid the lockdown, police said. These people, who work in parts of Mumbai, Boisar, Virar, Vasai, Vashi and other adjoining places, got stranded in Acchad village in Talasari taluka of Palghar on Friday, police said.

After hours of efforts by the district and police authorities, they finally returned to their places in the Mumbai metropolitan region, they added. According to police, these people had started their journey to Rajasthan and Gujarat on foot as no transport facility was available due to the ongoing lockdown. The governments in Maharashtra and Gujarat have sealed their borders due to the lockdown.

"More than 3,000 migrant workers from Rajasthan and Gujarat, who currently work in and around Mumbai, started walking back to their native places on Friday. But as the Maharashtra-Gujarat border has been sealed, they could not enter the neighbouring state," inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari Police Station said. "As they could not cross the border, they got stuck in Acchad village. They squatted along the border for hours.

Since it was very risky to gather at one place in such large numbers amid the coronavirus outbreak, the district and police authorities started persuading them to go back to their places in and around Mumbai," he added. Initially, they were adamant on going to Gujarat and Rajasthan, but later agreed to return to their places, the official said.

"The authorities provided food to them and also made arrangement for their transport," Vasave said. The authorities heaved a sigh of relief after all of them left the place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is stuck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in Hi...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1227 p.m.Indias response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 1225 p.m.Two IFS probationers b...

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei to resume domestic flights from Sunday

China has said the domestic passenger flights will resume operations in the coronavirus epicenter Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, from Sunday as part of a plan to ease lockdown in the region after it reported zero COVID-19 cas...

First Panamerican Shooting Championship postponed

As the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the First Panamerican Shooting Championship slated to begin from May 8 in Lima, Peru, has been postponed by the Confederacion Americana de Tiro CAT executive committee. The First Panamerica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020