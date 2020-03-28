COVID-19: Modi calls up Pune nurse, thanks her for efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up a nurse from the civic-run Naidu Hospital, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, and applauded the work done by the hospital staff to fight the pandemic, a civic official said on Saturday. Nurse Chhaya Jagtap received a call from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday evening, the health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

An audio recordingof their conversation went viral on social media. Starting the conversation in Marathi, Modi enquired about her wellbeing and asked Jagtap how was she allaying her family's fears for her safety, while serving COVID-19 patients with devotion.

"Yes, I am concerned about my family, but one has to work. We have to serve patients in this situation. I am managing," she said. The Prime Minister went on to ask her if patients who are admitted in the hospital got scared.

"We try and speak to them. We tell them not to get scared and assure them that nothingis going to happen to them and that their reports will come out negative, she said. The staff tries to boost the morale of positive patients too, she is heard saying in the audio clip.

Jagtap informed Modi that seven COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital after being cured. When Modi asked her if she had a message for lakhs of medical staff working tirelessly in various hospitals, Jagtap said, "There is no need to be scared. We have to drive this disease out and we have to make our country win. This should be the motto of hospitals and staff." The Prime Minister congratulated Jagtap for her devotion and service.

"Like you, there are lakhs of nurses, paramedical staff, doctors, who like true 'tapaswis', are serving patients in various hospitals in the country right now. I would like to congratulate you. I am happy to have heard your experiences," Modi said. Expressing her gratitude, Jagatp said, "I am just doing my duty but you are serving the nation round the clock.

We should be grateful to you." The country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him, she is heard saying in the audio clip. The civic-run Naidu Hospital has been treating majority of COVID-19 patients from Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.