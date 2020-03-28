Centre announces discom relief measures to ensure 24x7 power supply during lockdown

To provide relief to the consumers during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Union Ministry of Power has decided to to ensure 24x7 electricity supply and also reduced payment security by 50 per cent. The ministry also informed that directions have been issued to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to provide a moratorium of three months to discoms to make payments to generating companies and transmission licensees, and not to levy penal rates of late payment surcharge.

"Till May 31, 2020, the payment security mechanism to be maintained by the distribution companies with the generating companies for dispatch of power shall be reduced by fifty per cent. In this time of crisis, the Ministry of Power is committed to provide 24x7 supply of electricity to all consumers," said a letter issued by Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Saturday. "State governments are being requested to issue similar directions to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions," the letter said.

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

