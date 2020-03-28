Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways coverts coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

Indian Railways on Saturday announced that one of its prototypes has been converted into an isolation ward on a trail basis in view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:01 IST
Railways coverts coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients
The Nurse's Cabin in the COVID-19 Isolation Coach prototype launched by the Indian Railways. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways on Saturday announced that one of its prototypes has been converted into an isolation ward on a trail basis in view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. "On a trial basis, for now, we have converted only one prototype into an isolation ward. If this goes well then 10 coaches per week will be converted into an isolation ward in every Railways zone," said an Indian Railways official.

Informing further about the isolation coaches, the official said, "Each non-AC coach has 9 compartments and 4 toilets, of which 2 can be converted into bathrooms." Ten cabins will be available with six berths in each and there will be separate cabins for patients and medical staff, said the official.

"Each compartment can be converted into a cubicle for one patient when needed. However, one compartment will have to be used as 'nursing station' for healthcare personnel," said the official while adding "with minor changes, one coach can handle upto eight patients." "To make the patient cabin, the middle berth has been removed from one side, all three berths in front of the patient berth have been removed, all ladders for climbing up the berths have been removed. The bathrooms, aisle areas and other areas have also been modified to prepare the Isolation Coach," he added.

In these coaches, all except one berth have been removed in the patient cabin and each cabin has been isolated with ply and plastic curtain, said the official. The patient cabins will also have four bottle holders and coat hangers provided for holding medical equipment.

Meanwhile, in the Doctor, Nurse and Medico-cum-store Cabins the middle berth has been removed and coat hangars and trays have been provided to hold medicines, the Railways added. Besides, each compartment has been provided with 220 v elect point for medical instruments.

In the worst-case scenario (later stages of pandemic), when capacities of the health facilities including such 'train-hospitals' may get overwhelmed, 2 patients per compartment (i.e. 16 per coach) can be accommodated, said the Railways official. "As many coaches as required can be converted into 'wards/hospitals'. If upto 20,000 coaches are used, around 3,20,000 beds can be made available in train-hospitals," the official added.

A total of 11,519 AC coaches and 34,017 non-AC coaches, excluding chair-cars, are part of the initiative. However, according to experts, the non-AC coaches are better suited (compared to AC coaches) to treat cases of coronavirus infections. This comes in the backdrop of the Indian Railways' earlier announcement of suspending the running of all passenger trains till March 31 except for the operations of good trains carrying essential supplies amid the worst health crisis witnessed by the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

For those serving the nation, Pitstop offers vehicle repairs

Pitstop has launched the AtYourService campaign in nine cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad as a service to the ones who are serving the nation, without any service or labour charges. D...

UNHCHR condemns pardoning of Lanka army officer who killed Tamil civilians

The UN Human Rights chief has condemned the pardoning and release of a former Sri Lankan army officer sentenced to death for killing eight Tamil civilians, including four children, during the islands bloody ethnic war in 2000. The UN High C...

We've started distributing 7.5 kg ration per person for next month: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the AAP government has started distributing ration for the next month amid the nationwide lockdown. The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month -- 7.5 k...

Cops open fire in air to quell unrest at Assam market

Police opened fire in the air in Assams Bongaigaon district on Saturday morning to disperse an unruly mob at a market that attacked the security personnel when asked to abide by the lockdown order, an officer said. None was injured in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020