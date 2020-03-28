Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid lockdown, migrant workers in parts of Haryana set out on foot to hometown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:23 IST
Amid lockdown, migrant workers in parts of Haryana set out on foot to hometown

Amid a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many migrant workers set out on foot from parts of Haryana including Panipat to travel to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Some workers, who were accompanied by their wives and children, covered long distance on foot to reach Delhi.

Carrying some luggage on their head, Rohit Kumar and Dinesh, who set out from Panipat, told the media that they worked as construction workers in Panipat and were headed to their home town Jhansi in UP. “After the lockdown was announced, we were left with no work. The landlord at the rented premises in Panipat where we were staying told us to vacate. We have exhausted all our money. What will we feed our children?” asked Rohit.

Another migrant worker who set out from Panipat, which is famous as a textile hub, said, “I used to work as a painter. Our contractor has not paid us for the work this month citing the lockdown.” When pointed out that the government had made arrangements for workers including free food and stay, he said, “My family has not eaten properly for a week. The food does not reach us every time and on occasions we go hungry. At least in our homes in UP, we can do something.” All these workers were headed towards Delhi for an onward journey to their hometowns in UP and Bihar. There were reports of migrant workers setting out on foot towards Delhi and onwards from few other places in Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

Panipat Deputy Commissioner Hema Sharma told PTI over the phone that they had received reports that there was some movement of workers from Panipat on Friday. “We have assured all migrant workers, daily wage earners, street vendors and other poor sections of society that they need not worry as the administration will take care of their needs in the present situation,” she said.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officers of district administrations across the state to make appropriate arrangements for setting up the medical, shelter and food facilities for the migrant workers working in the state. The CM gave these directions while presiding over the crisis coordination committee meeting with senior officers through video-conferencing here, an official statement said.

Anil Vij, the state's Home Minister, told PTI on Saturday that the state government has decided to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers, street vendors, homeless and other poor sections with directions already given to deputy commissioners to make all arrangements in this regard. “The purpose of a lockdown is that nobody takes up movement from one place to another,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the officers to closely monitor the movement of migrant workers in their respective districts and added that the maximum number of workers who are working in state should be asked to stay in the 'safe camps' being set up by the state government in each district. “Apart from this, medical testing of the migrant workers should also be done by setting up special medical camps. If there is any chance of a migrant testing positive of coronavirus, then they can be quarantined,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Khattar said that checkpoints should be set up in each district to stop the movement of workers and encouraged them to stay in 'safe camps' or relief shelters which have been specially set up for them. The Chief Minister further directed district-level officers to ask industrialists in respective districts to make staying and food arrangements for the migrants working in factories and industrial units run by them.

For the poor people who are not included in the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and Construction Workers Board list, Khattar wanted their registration work to be expedited so that they too can get financial help of Rs 1,000 per week along with other basic assistance. The Chief Minister directed the officers to also ensure maximum involvement of volunteers, social organisations and NGOs to ensure that the supply chain of essential commodities does not get disrupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police distribute food packets in Delhi amid lockdown

Police personnel on Saturday distributed food packets to the needy in Satbadi village near Mehrauli here amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi Police also distributed 600 food packets to the poor in Shaheen Bagh area today.Th...

Coronavirus curfew delays Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq

Iraqs trade ministry said late on Friday the inspection of a Vietnamese rice cargo in its waters had been delayed by measures to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country.The delay is the latest example of how the fight against the sp...

Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

The Uruguayan Football Association AUF announced that almost all of its staff, including coach Oscar Tabarez, have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen sport worldwide. The executive committee informs that, due to t...

Newspaper vendors be allowed to distribute papers from 4-9 am: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday said newspaper vendors would be allowed to distribute papers from 4 am to 9 am. The order by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava comes in the wake of reports that newspaper agents and distributors were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020