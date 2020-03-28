Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: TN CM seeks Rs 9,000 crore grant from Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:32 IST
COVID-19: TN CM seeks Rs 9,000 crore grant from Centre

The economic impact of the lockdown is likely to be very severe, Chief Minister K Palaniswami told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought a Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat coronavirus and its aftermath. Many state governments, including Tamil Nadu, have announced relief packages, which have been supplemented by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, he said in a letter to Modi.

Further relief measures would still be required in the days to come and substantial expenditure would also be required to be made to ramp up health infrastructure and medical supplies, he said. Eventually, measures would also have to be taken to revive economic growth, assist various sectors to return to their growth trajectory and to stimulate consumption and investment demand, the Chief Minister noted.

"The economic impact of the lockdown is likely to be very severe and unprecedented," he said adding such difficult times called for unconventional measures to ensure that the economy is revived and conventional economic "doctrines and dogmas will need to be set aside temporarily." Under the circumstances, he said: "... I request that the Government of India, in addition to permitting the additional borrowing by State Governments, should provide an aggregate amount of at least Rs one lakh crore as a special grant to them to combat the COVID 19 virus and its aftermath." This needs to be in addition to the other forms of financial transfers to the States envisaged in the Union Budget and can be financed by the Government of India's borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India, he said. The funds can be distributed in proportion of the size of each States GSDP to the national GDP,since the "expenditure out of this grant will also pump prime the economy and lead to its revival, he said and requested that Tamil Nadu be given a grant of Rs 9,000 crore.

Palaniswami also recalled having requested Modi on March the fiscal deficit limits of 3 per cent of GSDP for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 and additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the level permitted for the fiscal year 2019-20 may be allowed for 2020-21, to enable states meet additional expenditure requirements..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19 precaution: Telangana steps up medical infrastructure

Stepping up medical facilities in Telangana in view ofcoronavirus spread, the state government is in the process of establishing a 1,500-bedded isolation ward at Gachibowli Sports Complex here, Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Saturda...

P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Veerappa Moily to be part of task force to coordinate with states: Cong.

P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Veerappa Moily to be part of task force to coordinate with states Cong....

COVID-19: IMA slams Maha govt's claim about pvt doctors

The Indian Medical Associations IMA Maharashtra chapter on Saturday said the state governments claim that private doctors had stopped their practice due to the coronavirus outbreak, was not based on facts. Collectors and divisional commissi...

S.African billionaire Motsepe donates $57 mln to fight coronavirus

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said on Saturday his group of companies would donate 1 billion rands 57 million to help fight the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the country into total lockdown as infections climb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020