Assam CS asks dy commissioners to provide relief materials to

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners in the state to provide relief materials for seven days to daily-wage earners who are among the worst hit by the lockdown, an official spokesperson said. The chief secretary, while reviewing the preparations and actions being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19, held a meeting of the state-level task force and issued several directives one of which was gratuitous relief materials be provided for seven days to daily-wage earners, including rickshaw pullers, labourers and others stranded in the urban areas, as per the norms of Assam Relief Manuals.

On Friday, the deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District had notified 66 points in the Guwahati, where vegetables would be sold on mobile vans. Krishna had asked the officials concerned to increase the area of coverage, if need be.

He also directed the manufacturing units of bread, biscuits, packaged water, rice mills and flour mills to continue production with minimum staffers, maintaining the social distancing norms. PTI DG RMS RMS.

