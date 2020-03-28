Maha CS gets 3-month extension due to coronavirus emergency

The Centre has accepted a request from the Maharashtra government to give a 3-month extension to state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, who will now remain in the post till June 30, an official said on Saturday. His first 6-month extension was to end on March 31, he added.

"This has been done as a special case, in public interest, considering the public health emergency situation," the letter from the Union ministry of personnel to the state government said. The country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.