Armyman killed in blast at maintenance workshop in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (MP), Mar 28 (PTI)An Army personnel was killed and three of his colleagues were injured in an explosion during repair of a howitzer gun at the 506 Army Base Workshop here on Saturday, the police said. Kaluram Gurjar (38), an Army Havildar who hailed from Rajasthan, was killed when a nitrogen cylinder exploded, police said.

Gurjar and others were fixing a problem with a howitzer gun when the accident took place, said City Superintendent of Police Dharmesh Dixit. The three other personnel who were injured were admitted to the military hospital here, he said.

The 506 Army Base Workshop carries out maintenance and overhaul of guns including howitzers with recoil systems having gas cyclinders attached, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.