Newspaper vendors be allowed to distribute papers from 4-9 am: Delhi Police

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:08 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:08 IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday said newspaper vendors would be allowed to distribute papers from 4 am to 9 am. The order by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava comes in the wake of reports that newspaper agents and distributors were being stopped amid the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The order was sent to all deputy commissioners of police in the city. "It has been reported that at many places, newspaper agents or distributors are being blocked from distributing newspapers. The field functionaries be instructed to allow the newspaper vendors (to distribute papers)," the order stated. PTI NIT SRY

