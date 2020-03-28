14 new coronavirus cases found in Maha, number rises to 167

The number of coronaviruspatients in Maharashtra rose to 167 with 14 persons testingpositive for the infection till Saturday evening, the healthdepartment said

Twelve persons in Mumbai and two in Nagpur testedpositive during the day

On Friday, 28 new coronavirus cases had been detectedin the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

