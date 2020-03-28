Covid-19: NCPCR issues advisory for migrant, homeless children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday issued an advisory regarding care and protection of children moving with migrant families, living on streets and staying in care institutions in light of COVID-19 outbreak. The NCPCR in its advisory stated that given the intensity of the situation it is suggested to maintain social distancing and wherever exceptions the given measures are allowed, the organisation has to follow the measures given by the Ministry of Health.

"The Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) shall regularly monitor if any abandoned children are found on the streets within the police station's jurisdiction. CHILDLINE may be requested to identify such children and bring to the notice of CWPO for further action," the advisory stated. NCPCR also advised that whenever such child/children are found, the CWPO shall record the details of each child such as name, age, gender, place of origin, alone or with family, etc.

"The CWPO shall make arrangements for conducting the medical check-up of each child. In case, any symptoms of Covid-19 or any other condition requiring medical attention are identified, the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should be followed," the advisory highlighted. The advisory stated that in case an illegal child is alleged to have been trafficked, immediate relief such as food, shelter, toiler, clothing, counseling, medical aid, etc. be provided under MWCD's Ujjwala Scheme during the interim period.

NCPCR said all the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall be strictly adhered to keeping in view the safety and security of such vulnerable children. The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 53 in the state while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

