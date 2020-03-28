Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isha Foundation extends support to govt in fight to contain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:23 IST
Isha Foundation extends support to govt in fight to contain

The Isha Foundation has offered its buildings and premises in Coimbatore to be used for medical purposes to extend support to the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. If needed Isha volunteers will also provide support in government hospitals, the Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a release here.

He stressed the fact that hunger and starvation has the potential to cause a civil unrest and lack of employment would lead to starvation of daily wage earners and their families. To support this vulnerable group, Foundation has also requested millions of its volunteers across the world, especially in India, to take care of at least two such people and ensure they are properly nourished, he said in a release here.

Jaggi Vasudev also appealed to the people to extend help to the state government during the lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.PTI NVM PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Theme park opens drive-through testing unit as UK ramps up coronavirus response

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility for health workers has begun operating in the car park of a popular resort near London, part of a British government drive to ramp up testing for those on the frontline of the epidemic.The Chessi...

Airbus plane delivers face masks from China to coronavirus-hit Spain

An Airbus plane landed in Spain on Saturday carrying a cargo of more than 4 million face masks from China, the European planemaker said, as countries race to source more protective gear as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.Airbus said in...

For medics treating corona patients at KGMU: Work, home-quarantine, work

Seven-day work, 14-day home-quarantine and back to work. That is the routine the teams of doctors and other medical staff attending to coronavirus patients at Lucknows King Georges Medical University are following. The hospital management h...

Karnataka CM convenes all-party meet on COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures that need to be taken in coming days to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Pointing out that several people in the state have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020