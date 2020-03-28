Isha Foundation extends support to govt in fight to contain

The Isha Foundation has offered its buildings and premises in Coimbatore to be used for medical purposes to extend support to the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. If needed Isha volunteers will also provide support in government hospitals, the Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a release here.

He stressed the fact that hunger and starvation has the potential to cause a civil unrest and lack of employment would lead to starvation of daily wage earners and their families. To support this vulnerable group, Foundation has also requested millions of its volunteers across the world, especially in India, to take care of at least two such people and ensure they are properly nourished, he said in a release here.

Jaggi Vasudev also appealed to the people to extend help to the state government during the lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.PTI NVM PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

