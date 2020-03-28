COVID-19 lockdown: 551 booked for violating prohibitory orders in Muzaffarnagar

Police have booked 551 people for violation of prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Saturday. Those booked were found wandering amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, said Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav.

Meanwhile, 855 vehicle owners were fined and 485 vehicle seized, the officer said. The SSP appealed to people to stay indoors during the lockdown.

The district authorities are also trying to provide essential commodities to the people at their doorsteps, he said..

