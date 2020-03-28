COVID-19: Shah exhorts people to contribute in new emergency fund launched by PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged citizens to "join hands" and make monetary contributions to the emergency fund launched by the prime minister to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus. "Time and again we Indians have set an example for the world on how to come together in adverse situations," the minister said.

"Let us join hands in this fight against COVID-19 and contribute to PM-CARES fund launched by PM @narendramodi ji," Shah said on his Twitter handle '@AmitShah'. Every contribution is valuable and no contribution is small, the home minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that a public charitable trust under the name 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up. People can visit the webpage "http://www.pmindia.gov.in" to make contributions using credit and debit cards, UPI, net banking and RTGS or NEFT.

