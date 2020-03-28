Three more coronavirus positive cases in TN, total rises to 41

(Eds: Adds details) Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI): Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 41, the government said. While two men had recently returned from abroad, the third person was a 60-year old man hailing from Rajaplayam in Virudhunagar district and all are in stable condition under isolation in different hospitals, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on his Twitter handle.

A 42-year old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, had arrived here from the West Indies, the other, a 49-year old had come to the city from the United Kingdom. The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in a tweet said both had come through transited via the Middle East.

The total number of 41 cases includes two discharged following recovery and one deceasedd, an official told PTI. Meanwhile, in Coimbatore state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said a little over 1,500 beds had been kept ready in various government-run and private hospitals for providing treatment to suspected coronavirus patients in the district.

These included 340 beds in the ESI Hospital, now converted as an exclusive coronavirus care centre, a report from Coimbatore quoted him as having told reporters. Of the 147 people with symptoms, only two were tested positive for COVID-10 so far in the district and are undergoing treatment in the ESI Hospital, he added.

