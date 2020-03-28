Left Menu
Adityanath directs for quarantine of 1 lakh people who have entered UP in past 3 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:55 IST
According to a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued directions to officials to quarantine the approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days. According to a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states. Their names, addresses, and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being monitored.

The chief minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, the statement said. "No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown," the chief minister was quoted as saying. Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting at his residence, also issued directions to officials to strengthen the supply chain, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

