Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:17 IST
Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM
Gehlot, while extending gratitude to the prime minister for announcing an economic package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Centre and states have to jointly fight this pandemic Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to take measures like granting of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and problems during the lockdown to stop the disease's spread. The first installment of the grant should be given to states based on the per person population. Later, the grant amount can be given more to the states where the infection rate is high, and proportionally to the remaining states, the chief minister said in his letter to Modi. Gehlot, while extending gratitude to the prime minister for announcing an economic package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Centre and states have to jointly fight this pandemic

He said the Centre should direct the Reserve Bank of India to provide Rs 1 lakh crore to states as an interest-free advance. This should be done for 11 months from April 1, the chief minister said in his letter. He mentioned that economies of the states have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting the huge decline in tax and non-tax revenue, he said permission for an additional two percent credit limit should be given immediately from the Net Credit Limit which the states get

The chief minister said states expect that the Centre should grant moratorium of at least three months in the payment of installments due to the RBI and other financial institutions. Gehlot said that people are facing a crisis due to the lockdown. To save the people from starvation, the Rajasthan government is making all possible efforts to maintain the supply chain of essential items along with a direction to provide cash to the weak and deprived sections of the society, he said. The chief minister said the state government by increasing expenses in the health sector has taken measures with full capacity to stop the effect of this pandemic. Despite the efforts being made to fight with this disease, the state has its limits to raise new resources, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh adds essentials in 'Gully Boy' throwback picture

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a throwback picture from Gully Boy on social media but added essentials to it that are necessary in ones life as he follows the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed by the government to halt th...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Indonesia – EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said httpswww.emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.phpid842696.The quakes epicentre was 105 km south of Palu and was 40 km below the earth...

Albania flies 30 doctors to Italy to help with coronavirus crisis

Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, flew a team of doctors and nurses to neighbouring Italy on Saturday to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic as its own cases have yet to strain the health sector.Prime Minister Edi Rama...

No disruption in customer services; all branches to remain open: Bankers assures FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she had extensive discussions with the heads of banks who assured of customers services without disruption and keeping all branches open. Lauding efforts of bankers in this difficult time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020