Covid-19 death toll rises to 6 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI):The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to six, officials said on Saturday. "Total 6 patients (4 from Mumbai) who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away in the state," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra said in an official statement.

Health Ministry had announced that 8 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state out of which 7 were found in Mumbai and one in Nagpur, taking the state tally to 167. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government will take care of the people who are fleeing to their native place amid countrywide lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

