PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Andaman and Nicobar 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 8 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 40 5 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 53 0 4------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 20 6 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Jammu and Kashmir 28 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 74 5 3------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 165 16 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 10 3 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 33 0 2------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 167 24 5------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 38 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 54 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 40 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 65 1 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 61 14 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Total: 923 83 20 In its latest briefing, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 918, including 47 foreigners, and the death toll at 19. The ministry said that 79 people have so far recovered fom the infection.

