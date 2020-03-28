Two women test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 17

Two elderly women from WestBengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking thetotal number of such cases in the state to 17, a seniorofficial said

The two women, aged 76 and 56 years, are relatives ofthe man from Nayabad, who had contracted the disease earlierthis week and is currently undergoing treatment at a privatehospital in the city, the health department official said

All three of them had attended a wedding ceremony atEgra in East Midnapore, where they might have come in contactwith a person with recent travel history to a foreign country,he said.

