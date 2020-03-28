Left Menu
India records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, 918 positive now

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:03 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 918 with 179 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the highest single-day increase so far, while the death toll rose to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In its updated data at 5.45 PM, the ministry stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 819, which is an increases of 179 since Friday when it was 640. The total number of 918 cases in the country included 47 foreigners, the data stated. As many as 79 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 180 (including three foreign nationals), followed by Kerala at 176, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data. In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 56, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 55 cases till now. The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, it has gone up to 45, including one foreign national. In Tamil Nadu 40 people, including six foreigners, have tested positive, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner. Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 20, West Bengal 15, Andhra Pradesh 14 and Ladakh has reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

Bihar has nine cases, Chandigarh eight and Chhattisgarh has reported six cases so far. Uttarakhand has five cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Six cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported one case each.

The ministry on its website stated, "Remaining nine cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing." PTI PLB TIR TIR.

