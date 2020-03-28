Adityanath directs for quarantine of 1 lakh people who have entered UP in past 3 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued directions to officials to keep in quarantine the approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state in the last three days from other parts of the country. According to a state government spokesperson, Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states. Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being monitored.

Adityanath also issued directives that all these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, a statement issued by the UP government said. "No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown," the chief minister was quoted as saying. While chairing a review meeting at his residence, Adityanath also issued directions to officials to strengthen the supply chain of essential goods, the statement said.

The chief minister also inspected the community kitchen built in Kalyan Mandap located at Mahanagar here, it said. In the statement, Adityanath once again appealed to everyone to stay in their homes so that the coronavirus infection can be avoided. He also said all people should follow the lockdown.

While Nodal officers of UP were deployed in 12 states on Friday, on Saturday the chief minister deployed Nodal officers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh and the northeastern states. People from UP who are in other states, doing business and having jobs there, can get all kinds of facilities by contacting the nodal officers. Adityanath said the situation in countries which have been careless in dealing with coronavirus is "very critical". "So my appeal to everyone is to stay where you are. You will be provided all kinds of facilities at your door step. For this I and my team are working 24 hours," he said, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that 58,752 pradhans and 11,631 councilors have been contacted through the CM helpline. During this period, 11,912 complaints were also resolved. Principal secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said anyone who has any kind of problem or symptom of the disease can call CM Helpline 1076 and immediately get advice.

"Advice and medical facility can also be obtained at the helpline of the Health Department. The Health Department is monitoring around 60,000 people who have returned from abroad," he said..

