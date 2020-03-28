Left Menu
Kannur SP makes 3 people do sit-ups, Ker CM expresses

A video of Kannur Superintendent of Police forcing three people to do sit-ups went viral on the social media on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his displeasure saying such incidents would "tarnish" the good work being done by the force. The Home Secretary had got in touch with the DGP and sought a report on the matter, Vijayan, told reporters in the state capital.

"Such incidents should not be repeated as it would tarnish the good work being done by police," he said adding the incident had come to his notice. The incident does not go well with the ethos of the state and the government which is why a report has been sought, he added.

After their repeated pleas to people not to come out of their homes due to the lockdown failed, the three men at Azheekal in Kannur were asked to do the sit-ups. A woman, who tried to intervene, was also asked by police personnel with the SP Yathish Chandra to keep quiet or else she also would have to do the sit-ups.

Police personnel, with the SP, captured the 'punishment' and reportedly posted it in the social media. There was a barrage of criticism against the police action.

In Vatakara in Kozhikode district, those violating the lockdown were asked to write "I will not go out of my house" 20 times and were also asked to attend awareness class. Twenty-one police stations under the rural police have been asked to follow the imposition route, police said.

