Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more positive coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka;

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:10 IST
12 more positive coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka;

Twelve new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 76, the Health department said on Saturday. "Till date 76 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 5 discharges," state health department said in a bulletin.

It said, 68 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable. Out of 76 cases detected and confirmed in the state so far six cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports and being treated in Karnataka.

According to the department, out of 12 new cases detected since last evening to this afternoon, eleven are contacts of patients who have already tested positive and undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Among the newly infected three women from Uttara Kannada.

They are wife (age 54) and daughters (age 28 and 23) of a patient who has been tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment. Five contacts of a patient already tested positive, have also been confirmed for the infection in Chikkaballapura.

Among them four are men of age 23, 70, 38 and 18 years and one woman of 32 years. While two of them are residents of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, the rest are from Gowribidnurof Chikkaballapuradistrict.

A 21-year old man, who is a resident of Bengaluru with a history of travel to London and son of a patient who is undergoing treatment; and a 63-year old woman, also a resident of Bengaluru, with a history of travel to London, have tested positive. Also, a 20-year-old man, who is a resident of Davangere, and cousin of a patient currently undergoing treatment; and a 24-year old man, resident of Uttara Kannada, and contact of a patient tested positive and under treatment have been confirmed with COVID-19 infection.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all the cases, the department said. Among the 76 positive cases, 41 has been reported from Bengaluru, eight from Chikkaballapura, seven from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai, Mysuru and Davangere, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, Udupi and Tumakuru.

All the five discharged patients are from Bengaluru; while one death each was reported in Kalaburgari, Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures that need to be taken in coming days to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has asked philanthropists who want to support the poor during the lockdown to leave food at the nearby police station, who will ensure that it reaches the needy. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Bengaluru) has been appointed as a nodal officer for this purpose.

Also the State-sponsored, subsidised Indira Canteens would provide food packets free of cost to the poor and needy in the wake of the lockdown. The canteens would operate in three schedules -from 7:30 AM to 10 AM, 12:30 PM to 3 PM and 7:30 PM to 9 PM, the government said in a public announcement During the scheduled hours, roadside vendors, labourers and poor would be provided food free of cost.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department Jawaid Akhtar, said the government was in the process of finalising the order for one lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 testing, which will give results quickly. "We are also looking at aspects relating to accuracy, before finalising the order," he said in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Paramilitary forces report first COVID-19 cases: BSF officer, CISF jawan test positive

A BSF officer and a CISF jawan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, first cases of the highly contagious infection in the paramilitary forces, officials said. The 57-year-old Border Security Force BSF officer is posted at the forces...

Dushyant Chautala directs officials in districts to inform about people who travelled from abroad

Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed district officials to inform about people who have travelled to their villages in the state from abroad during the past 15 days. He was presiding over a review meeting re...

Healthians, Likee partner to run COVID-19 awareness drive

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed health technology firm Healthians and social media platform Likee have partnered to run a coronavirus awareness campaign from Saturday. As part of the collaboration, several doctors associated with Healt...

Positive coronavirus cases rises to 49 in Delhi

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the national capital rose to 49, Delhi Government said on Saturday. Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has built the capacity to feed at least fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020