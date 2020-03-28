Telangana reports first COVID-19 death

A 74-year old man becameTelangana's first coronavirus fatality as samples of him takenafter his death two days ago tested positive for the infectionon Saturday, state Health Minister E Rajender said

The man had a travel history to Delhi and been sufferingfrom breathing problems since March 20 and collapsed in houseon March 26. He was declared brought dead at a corporatehospital here the same day

It was only after his death we came to know that he waspositive for coronavirus," he added.

