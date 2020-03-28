Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK admin assures people: ‘All essentials available, supply chain smooth’

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:48 IST
JK admin assures people: ‘All essentials available, supply chain smooth’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday assured its people that there is no need to panic as adequate stocks of essential commodities are available in the Union Territory

“We are faced with an extraordinary situation due to the Coronavirus outbreak…I want to assure that there is no shortage of essential commodities and the supply line for essential items like drugs is working smoothly,” Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said. He said facilitation passes have been issued or are being issued to ensure smooth operation of wholesalers and retailers dealings in essential items. “This is not an ordinary time. We are in difficult times and there might be some inconvenience or constraint in some form or the other. But we need to stand together and work together to break the (coronavirus transmission) chain,” the Principal Secretary (Planning, Development and Monitoring) said. He appealed to the people to follow the advisories being issued by the health department from time to time and stay indoors while maintaining social distancing. “Come forward immediately if there is any symptom and cooperate with the teams on the ground.” On the students and labourers stranded outside the Union Territory, the government spokesperson said “This is a period of lockdown and long distance travel from one part to another party of the country is not possible

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already set up a 24x7 helpline in Delhi for the benefit of the local students, while another helpline is being set up for the labourers who are also outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. He said appeals have been made to all governments in other parts of the country to take care of the students and migrant labourers from Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded there. “We are taking care of all such people including migrant labourers who happen to be in Jammu and Kashmir. Likewise, other state governments will come forward and lend their support and assistance to those J&K residents who happen to be there,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Six dead after taliban clash with Afghan police in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 28 SputnikANI Clashes occurred between the Afghan National Police and the Taliban radical group overnight Saturday in the Spin Buldak district of the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan near the border with Paki...

Youth from Punjab village tests COVID-19 positive at Haryana hospital

A 21-year-old man who was admitted to the civil hospital in here in Haryana, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, officials said. The man is from a village in Patiala in Punjab.Haryana health department official said after complaining of h...

Steps being taken to ensure supply of essential commodities

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the state government is taking steps to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people. Sonowal, while visiting Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts, said he was monito...

FIR against landlord for evicting nurse for fear she may

A case was registered on Saturday against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house fearing that she could become a carrier of coronavirus. Sitaram Jaiswal, the corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020