JK admin assures people: ‘All essentials available, supply chain smooth’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday assured its people that there is no need to panic as adequate stocks of essential commodities are available in the Union Territory

“We are faced with an extraordinary situation due to the Coronavirus outbreak…I want to assure that there is no shortage of essential commodities and the supply line for essential items like drugs is working smoothly,” Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said. He said facilitation passes have been issued or are being issued to ensure smooth operation of wholesalers and retailers dealings in essential items. “This is not an ordinary time. We are in difficult times and there might be some inconvenience or constraint in some form or the other. But we need to stand together and work together to break the (coronavirus transmission) chain,” the Principal Secretary (Planning, Development and Monitoring) said. He appealed to the people to follow the advisories being issued by the health department from time to time and stay indoors while maintaining social distancing. “Come forward immediately if there is any symptom and cooperate with the teams on the ground.” On the students and labourers stranded outside the Union Territory, the government spokesperson said “This is a period of lockdown and long distance travel from one part to another party of the country is not possible

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already set up a 24x7 helpline in Delhi for the benefit of the local students, while another helpline is being set up for the labourers who are also outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. He said appeals have been made to all governments in other parts of the country to take care of the students and migrant labourers from Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded there. “We are taking care of all such people including migrant labourers who happen to be in Jammu and Kashmir. Likewise, other state governments will come forward and lend their support and assistance to those J&K residents who happen to be there,” he said.

