Armyman killed in blast at maintenance workshop in Jabalpur

An Army personnel was killed and three of his colleagues were injured in an explosion during repair of a howitzer gun at the 506 Army Base Workshop here on Saturday, the police said. Kaluram Gurjar (38), an Army Havildar who hailed from Rajasthan, was killed when a nitrogen cylinder exploded, police said.

Gurjar and others were fixing a problem with a howitzer gun when the accident took place, said City Superintendent of Police Dharmesh Dixit. The 506 Army Base Workshop carries out maintenance and overhaul of guns including howitzers with recoil systems having gas cyclinders attached, sources said.

The three injured personnel -- Havildar S P Mahanti, Naik Ashwaini Naidu and Naik B Koteswariah -- were first rushed to military hospital and later air-lifted to the Army's Central Command Hospital at Lucknow, said Colonel Bhupendra Singh, Workshop Administration Officer. A little remaining overhaul work of an old Russian 130mm field gun was underway when an air bottle of nitrogen exploded, he said.

The condition of injured men was stable, he said. Asked why the section opened during lockdown, he said, "We had to do sanitation drive." Anil Sharma, member of the Army Headquarters' Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), level 3, New Delhi, said the accident was very unfortunate., The 21-day lockdown to contain coronavirus was underway, noted Sharma, a retired officer of the Workshop, and criticised the decision to keep the section open and demanded a probe.

