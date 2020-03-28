Kejriwal urges migrant workers leaving Delhi to stay back

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to migrant workers leaving the national capital to stay back and assured them free food and shelter. Thousands of migrant workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal crowded the Anand Vihar bus terminal here and nearby border areas to leave the city for their native places. Addressing a digital press conference, the chief minister said, "We all will have to make the lockdown (amid the COVID-19 scare) a success." He said the Delhi government was arranging food and shelter for the migrant workers, who are walking several miles to reach their home states, due to the 21-day lockdown. He said the government has also arranged for night shelters in the schools situated on the borders for the people stuck there. The AAP ministers and party MLAs are visiting different areas and appealing to migrant workers to not to go to their home states, he said. "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia himself visited the area to request people to stay in government night shelters," Kejriwal said. The chief minister added that the migrant workers believe the lockdown period will be long and hence wanted to go to their native states. The Delhi government has made food arrangements at 568 schools and 238 night shelters in Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding the flying squad teams are also distributing food packets across the city. "We should learn from other nations, if we do not abide by lockdown, we may suffer from the outbreak," the CM said. "There may be shortcomings and teething problems in the centers. I hope things will be streamlined from Sunday and there will be no problems," he said. Kejriwal also thanked Radha Soami Satsang Organisation, ISKCON, Akshay Patra and Gurudwara associations for helping the Delhi government in this initiative. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday started supplying ration through 1,000 shops, he said, adding rest of the shops will also start supplying soon. A total of 71 lakh people will receive 7.5 kg of free ration, he said. In the ration shops, a representative of the MLA from that constituency will be there to make sure that social distancing is practiced, the chief minister added. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia earlier said the Delhi government has deployed 100 buses for people attempting to walk home from the city. PTI VIT BUN SRYSRY

