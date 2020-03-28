Lucknow corporator takes lead in providing foodgrains to the needy amid lockdown

In a bid to help the homeless and needy persons amid the lockdown due to COVID-19, a corporator of Lucknow Municipal Corporation has initiated 'Mission Har Ghar Ann' in his area. BJP corporator Dilip Srivastava, who represents Lucknow's Maithilisharan Gupt ward, on Saturday said that following the directives from UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh, 'Mission Har Ghar Ann' (mission to provide foodgrains in every house) is being conducted.

"Under this, food (wheat flour, rice, dal, sugar, oil and biscuits) were distributed to the helpless and needy at Bhuiyandevi Mandir. This will continue on a daily basis, and no one will remain hungry," Srivastava said. Meanwhile, thousands of migrant labourers continue to face hardship as they decided to return to their home towns and villages.

On Saturday, more than 20 UPSRTC buses departed from Gorakhpur to bring back some migrant workers to their destinations. "Since morning more than 20 buses have arrived and more than 16 have departed. The capacity of a bus is around 50 passengers. We are putting in all efforts to ensure that all passengers reach their destinations," regional manager of UPSRTC, Gorakhpur, D V Singh said.

Narrating his ordeal, Sanjiv, a resident of Tamkuhiraj (in Kushinagar district) and working as a labourer in Haryana, said, "I started walking three days back with my wife and two children and fortunately as I entered UP border, I got a bus and now I am going to my home. At Gorakhpur bus station, I got food packets and also my screening was done." The officials gave him instructions to maintain social distance and take care of hygiene, he said, adding that he felt thankful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Gorakhpur administration. More than 200 construction labourers are stranded at the under-construction zoo in Gorakhpur and the city magistrate has assured provision of food and other necessary items to them.

Reports of police coming to the help of people in Hamirpur and Chitrakoot came from Banda district. Banda DIG Deepak Kumar said, "Ramesh Kumar, who is stranded in Gujarat, tweeted me and Hamirpur police stated that his mother is ill in Hamirpur. The ration stock has exhausted and they sought help. The address of Ramesh's mother and her mobile number was obtained from him. Ration was immediately made available to her." Narrating another call of a help coming from Hyderabad, the DIG said, "Manish Patel, a resident of Chitrakoot stranded in Hyderabad sought help to enable her eight-month pregnant wife reach fron Banda to Chitrakoot. Police vehicle was used to help her." PTI CORR/NAV HDA

