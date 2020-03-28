Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two LeT associates arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:31 IST
Two LeT associates arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Two militant associates belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were on Saturday arrested from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said, adding a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. A police spokesman said the two have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Mir alias Molvi, resident of Wussan Pattan, and Showkat Ahmad Yatoo, resident of Chanderhama, Pattan in the north Kashmir district. Arms and ammunition including one pistol, pistol magazine, six pistol rounds, a hand grenade, AK- 47 magazine, 32 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. He said a complaint was received by Police Station Pattan about a missing person Abid Qayoom Lone, a resident of Wussan, who was studying at a government college in Jammu. During the course of investigation, it was learnt that Mir and Yatoo had managed a visa for Lone for Pakistan and on February 23 this year, Lone crossed over to Pakistan at the Wagah Border apparently for seeking admission in MBBS, the spokesman said. The investigating officers also learnt that Lone was sent to Pakistan for joining the terrorist outfit, he added. The investigation also revealed that earlier in the year 2018, the duo had managed visa for four youths identified as Umar, Gulzar - both residents of Wussan area - and Adil Ahmad Mir and Umar Khan- both residents of Liver Pahalgam- to Pakistan. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida administration fixes prices of vegetables, fruits for home delivery by mobile vendors

After it informed people of the sector-wise list of grocery stores offering home delivery of products, Noida Authority on Saturday said that maximum prices of vegetables and fruits sold by area mobile vendors during doorstep delivery have b...

Wuhan shrimp seller identified as coronavirus 'patient zero'

A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in Chinas Wuhan city, the originating point of the coronavirus pandemic, has been identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19, which has claimed nearly 28,000 lives around the world so far, accordin...

11 positive COVID-19 cases traced to single religious congregation, says J-K Principal Secretary Planning

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases can be traced back to a single religious congregation in the Kashmir division, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J-K said on Saturday. We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the K...

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Indonesia

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said httpswww.emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.phpid842696, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.The quakes epi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020