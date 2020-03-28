Two LeT associates arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Two militant associates belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were on Saturday arrested from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said, adding a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. A police spokesman said the two have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Mir alias Molvi, resident of Wussan Pattan, and Showkat Ahmad Yatoo, resident of Chanderhama, Pattan in the north Kashmir district. Arms and ammunition including one pistol, pistol magazine, six pistol rounds, a hand grenade, AK- 47 magazine, 32 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. He said a complaint was received by Police Station Pattan about a missing person Abid Qayoom Lone, a resident of Wussan, who was studying at a government college in Jammu. During the course of investigation, it was learnt that Mir and Yatoo had managed a visa for Lone for Pakistan and on February 23 this year, Lone crossed over to Pakistan at the Wagah Border apparently for seeking admission in MBBS, the spokesman said. The investigating officers also learnt that Lone was sent to Pakistan for joining the terrorist outfit, he added. The investigation also revealed that earlier in the year 2018, the duo had managed visa for four youths identified as Umar, Gulzar - both residents of Wussan area - and Adil Ahmad Mir and Umar Khan- both residents of Liver Pahalgam- to Pakistan. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

