Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 9.17 pm Telangana reports first COVID-19 death 9.08 pm 12 more positive coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka;number rises to 76 9.01 pm India records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, 918 positive now.

9.00 pm Congress leader Ajay Maken calls for all party meeting on coronavirus 8.57 pm 140 Bhutanese flown back home in special flight from Chandigarh 8.56 pm Two women test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 17 8.47 pm 28 new cases in Maharashtra, count 181 8.40 pm Eight more people test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total 28 cases 8.34 pm Eight new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat; number rises to 55. 8.28 pm Teleconsultation centre for doctors to share COVID-19 expertise inaugurated at AIIMS 8.28 pm 5 discharged after recovery in Maharashtra 8.25 pm With one more case, number of coronavirus cases in MP is 34 8.22 pm FIR against Noida firm whose staff, including a foreigner, is suspected to have infected 13 with COVID-19: Officials.

8.17 pm Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28 8.10 pm Delhi govt converts schools into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant labourers. 8.05 pm AP reports 14th COVID-19 case 7.59 pm India’s COVID-19 cases top 900, death toll 19 7.51 pm Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to allocate Rs 1 cr from their MPLADS fund for coronavirus relief.

7.41 pm COVID-19: 2, including BSF officer, test positive, MP count 35 7.42 pm Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 10 7.07 pm 6 more COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 23 7.03 pm Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 918; active cases stand at 819: Health Ministry. 7.00 pm 21-year-old man who had returned from UK tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, number of cases in state now seven.

7.00 pm Indian students stranded in Russia: Digvijaya writes to external affairs minister 6.58 pm COVID-19: GoAir offers to fly migrant workers to home states during lockdown 6.54 pm Number of cases rises to 20 in Haryana: Health dept 6.51 pm The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to free 11,000 prisoners lodged in 71 jails in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, an official statement stated on Saturday. 6.48 pm 4 clerics arrested in Pak for violating lockdown rules 6.45 pm Uttar Pradesh reports 5 fresh cases 6.43 pm 6 fresh cases reported in Kerala 6.39 pm Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa convenes all-party meeting.

6:19 p.m. The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rises to six as an 85-year-old doctor who died the day before is confirmed to have contracted the virus.

5:48 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave, and says the government is arranging food and shelter for them.

5:45 p.m. Congress constitutes task force to handle situation in states ruled by the party.

5:17 p.m. PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight.

4:59 p.m. Noida administration passes order asking landlords to collect house rent from migrant labourers and workers for one month.

4:38 p.m. In Rajasthan, Jhunjhunu area district administration says lockdown violators will be sent to serve in COVID-19 quarantine wards.

4:30 p.m. A 21-year old man, who recently returned from Dubai, tests positive for coronavirus in Dehradun. 3:40 p.m.

The government is responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers amid the lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says. 3:30 p.m.

The Calcutta HC seeks report from Centre on supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar Islands amid lockdown. 3:10 p.m.

Five villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are declared as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones to prevent coronavirus spread. 3:08 p.m.

The MHA changes rules for assistance under SDRF, facilitating availability of money for migrant workers' food and accommodation during the 21-day lockdown. 2:54 p.m.

Jail inmates in Jaipur manufacture sanitisers and face masks to fight coronavirus in Rajasthan. 2:52 p.m.

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan as the number of cases touches 54. 2:31 p.m.

PM Modi suggests that AYUSH medicine producers utilise their resources to produce essential items such as sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak. 2:02 p.m.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. 1:49 p.m.

Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners. 1:48 p.m.

UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers. 1:34 p.m.

Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state's count rises to 53. 1:24 p.m.

The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches. 1:21 p.m.

A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father. 12:46 p.m.

Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. 12:43 p.m.

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. 12:06 p.m.

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say..

