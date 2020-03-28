Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder urges Centre to immediately release Rs 2088 Cr GST compensation for Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:13 IST
Amarinder urges Centre to immediately release Rs 2088 Cr GST compensation for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister  Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2,088 crore as well as deferment of instalments of industrial and agricultural loans by commercial banks to help the state fight the coronavirus infection. In a letter, that followed a telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister sought from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman some additional urgent steps to mitigate the crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.      The Union Finance Minister had earlier called up the Chief Minister, who subsequently sent her a detailed letter listing out certain important proposals to help out the state in this critical time, according to an official spokesperson.

The Chief Minister conveyed to Sitharaman that for opening the banks, he had asked the State Finance Department to issue necessary guidelines to facilitate the common man in meeting his banking requirements. In addition to the Punjab-specific GST compensation arrears, the Chief Minister proposed that the balance GST compensation due may be released with other States.

In his letter, Amarinder further proposed that the Centre should ask the RBI to raise the ways and means advances for all States to tide over the shortfall in receipts. He also suggested that the Government of India may raise the borrowing limit of states under the FRBM Act from 3 to 4 per cent.

In addition to deferment of instalments of Industrial loans, the Chief Minister has asked that commercial banks should defer loan instalments for Agriculture/Crop loans, which the Punjab Government had already done for the state cooperative banks.    Further, in line with the initiative taken by the State Government with respect to cooperative banks, he has also sought a waiver of three months' interest on Agricultural/ Crop loans by commercial banks. Referring to the special insurance already announced by the Union Finance Minister for Health Workers, the Chief Minister has asked for a one-time special insurance on similar lines also for sanitary workers and police personnel, as they too are frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.    He has also sought Grant of Rs 300 crore for health infrastructure and personnel for fighting COVID-19.

Under MGNREGS, Amarinder has proposed payment of 15 days unemployment allowance per month for three months to mitigate rural distress on account of lockdown on 90:10 sharing pattern. In addition, he has suggested allowing 10-day wages under MGNREGS to small and marginal farmers to defray labour costs.

Given the delay in harvesting of wheat already announced by the state government, the Chief Minister has asked for bonus to farmers for delayed procurement of wheat to incentivise social distancing and prevent over-crowding in mandis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 could race into January if necessary, says Binotto

Formula One could shorten grand prix weekends and race into January if that helps salvage a season ravaged by the coronavirus, according to Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.The opening race in Australia on March 15 was cancelled and the showcase...

UAE extends nightly curfew as Qatar reports first coronavirus fatality

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday extended to April 5 a nightly curfew to sterilise public places to combat the spread of coronavirus as neighbouring Qatar reported its first death from the disease.The UAEs deep clean campaign, being imp...

Buccaneers re-sign CB Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed cornerback and special-teams standout Ryan Smith on Saturday. Smith played over half of the Buccaneers special-teams snaps in 2019 despite sitting out the first four games on suspension.The 26-year old rec...

Don't know how enforceable quarantine in New York City Metro area will help: Governor

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has dismissed a suggestion by President Donald Trump about an enforceable quarantine in the New York City Metro area, saying he doubts such a measure will achieve anything from a medical point of view, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020