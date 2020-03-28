Team constituted to collect garbage from quarantined houses in Chandigarh
A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses here said Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh on Saturday.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:22 IST
A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses here said Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a day after the Punjab government relaxed the curfew between 10 am and 6 pm, people queued up outside stores for the purchase essential items here on Saturday.
People were asked to maintain a distance of at least one metre from each other. "I have been assigned here to ensure that the queue formed is maintained," Lakhwinder Singh, a government official said. (ANI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Punjab