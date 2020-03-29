45-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad

Left Menu
A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, said Health and Welfare Department, Gujarat.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-03-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 09:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, said Health and Welfare Department, Gujarat. "A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died today in Ahmedabad. He was suffering from diabetes," said an official from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

With this, five deaths of COVID-19 patients have been reported from the state. According to an update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on March 28, there were 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

