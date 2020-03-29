COVID-19: Punjab residents can seek curfew passes, report mass gatherings via COVA app

People in Punjab can now seek curfew passes for emergencies, report mass gatherings and may request for essentials through the unique Corona Virus Alert (COVA) app. The application aims to sensitise people and share with them protective and preventive measures that need to be adopted. It also informs citizens of government advisories and notifications related to the matter and encourages them to check for symptoms effectively.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government launched the app to disseminate official information about COVID-19 pandemic. The application is available in English, Hindi and Punjabi. So far over 4.5 Lakh user registered themselves with the app. A total of 11 states have requested access to the COVA application and dashboard for their respective states and districts.

"While the App is up and running in Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, work on adoption of the App is in progress in Manipur, Meghalya, MP, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Leh," said Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Governance Reforms. "Amid the lockdown imposed in the state, several new features have been added to the app," she said.

These features include COVID-19 dashboard, government notifications, audio-video awareness, seeking curfew pass and reporting mass gatherings. (ANI)

