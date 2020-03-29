12 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; state tally goes up to 193

12 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; state tally goes up to 193PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:31 IST
The total number of OVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday. Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said.
Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state 77. Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12,Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each. One patient hails from Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
RS polls: Gujarat Cong starts shifting MLAs to keep BJP at bay
Congress yet to receive resignation of two Gujarat MLAs, says Virjibhai Thummar
Four Gujarat Cong MLAs resign from Assembly ahead of RS polls
Another Cong MLA resigns in Gujarat; tally now 5
Kolhapur man died of lung disease, not Covid-19, says doctor