In many villages of Purulia district, the entrance has been blocked for people who are returning from other States or abroad in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Purulia (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:21 IST
Purulia villages bar entry to those returning from other States, abroad
Entrance to a village in Purulia district has been blocked and a sign reading - Outsiders are barred from entering the area in the wake of coronavirus - has been put up. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In many villages of Purulia district, the entrance has been blocked for people who are returning from other States or abroad in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "Residents of Purulia returning from other States or abroad need to get their check-up done first," said Uttam Badyakar, who has taken up the task of informing and making people aware of the government's rules on coronavirus.

Umapada Bauri, Congress MLA, said, "People should be conscious about the danger of coronavirus and should remain in their homes during the 21-day lockdown." "There are many who after getting the primary treatment of coronavirus, start mingling with others while showing they have been certified fit. However, they should understand the risk that they are posing to others," he added. (ANI)

