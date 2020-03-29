CBSE contributes Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus

The employees of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday collectively decided to contribute Rs 21 lakh to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to combat the spread of coronavirus. "The Central Board of Secondary Education as in past has decided to contribute 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus," said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) secretary Anurag Tripathi.

Accordingly, Group- A employees have donated two-day salaries and Group- B and C employees, one day salary to PM-CARES Fund. PM Modi had created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

This came after Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

