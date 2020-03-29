Priest, two nuns held in Kerala for violating lockdown norms

A priest and nine others,including two nuns, of a nearby church were arrested on Sundayfor conducting prayers in violation of lockdown norms forreligious institutions

According to Mananthavady police station sources, thepriest Tom Joseph of Missionaries of Faith Minor church atnearby Vemam, two nuns and seven others who participated inthe mass this morning were booked under Section 269(negligence likely to spread infection) and 188 (disobedienceto order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC

They were later released on bail.PTI Corr UD SSPTI PTI

