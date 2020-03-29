Left Menu
Coronaviru: Train coaches being prepared to be used as isolation wards in Lucknow

To meet any emergency during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways is turning some of the coaches into isolation wards to be used in an emergency.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:04 IST
A modified train coach . Image Credit: ANI

To meet any emergency during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways is turning some of the coaches into isolation wards to be used in an emergency. The train coaches are being modified at Rail Carriage Workshop in Alambagh here. A total of 10 coaches will be modified here. Each coach would have one cabin each for a doctor and a nurse while eight cabins would be for the patients.

The middle berth has been removed from these coaches to enable the patients to sit. Each coach is being equipped with 220-volts power supply wiring to run the medical equipment.

The toilets have also been modified for the comfort of the patients. Also, the doctors and the other medical staff will get special protective suits. (ANI)

