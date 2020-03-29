COVID-19: CBI officials pledge one day salary to PM CARES fund

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation have pledged a day's salary to Prime Minister CARES Fund.

"The officials of our department will donate their one day salary to PM CARES Fund to help the Centre in efforts to fight the coronavirus," said a CBI official.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

