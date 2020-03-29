COVID-19: MP teen girl 4th in family to get infected

A 17-year-old girl who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is from a family in which three others were also infected, one of whom died, health officials said. The state, as on Sunday, has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while two have died of the infection.

"The 17-year-old girl belongs to the same family in which three others were infected with the novel coronavirus. One of them, a 65-year-old woman, died in Indore a few days ago," Ujjain district hospital's chief medical and health officer Dr. Ansuiya Gavli said.

