COVID-19: MP teen girl 4th in family to get infected

COVID-19: MP teen girl 4th in family to get infectedPTI | Ujjain | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:09 IST
A 17-year-old girl who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is from a family in which three others were also infected, one of whom died, health officials said. The state, as on Sunday, has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while two have died of the infection.
"The 17-year-old girl belongs to the same family in which three others were infected with the novel coronavirus. One of them, a 65-year-old woman, died in Indore a few days ago," Ujjain district hospital's chief medical and health officer Dr. Ansuiya Gavli said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ujjain
- Madhya Pradesh
- Indore