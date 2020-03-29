Govt officials in UP's Gorakhpur screened people who arrived from Delhi

Government officials on Sunday recorded temperatures of people and were stamped who arrived from Delhi here before allowing them to board buses for their destination in district. "The stamp shows that the person's temperature has been recorded," said Naib Tehsildar Radheshyam Gupta.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of positive cases in the state stands at 55, including one foreign national. The country is under a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has infected 979 people in India so far. (ANI)

