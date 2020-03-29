ASHA, ANM volunteers along with Anganwadi teacher help woman deliver baby in Telangana

An Anganwadi teacher and two ASHA and ANM workers helped a woman deliver her baby while being taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mulakalapalli Mandal on Saturday. Madakam Dhule, a resident of Pusugudem village in Mulakalapalli Mandal, suffered from the labour pains on Saturday morning.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker Dhana Lakshmi, Anganwadi teacher Durga and ANM Jyoti carried her in a makeshift stretcher for 7-km, as no transport facility was available due to lockdown. While crossing the forest, Dhule delivered the baby, which was facilitated by the three women. Later, they took the mother and the newborn to a PHC for further treatment.

RDO Swarna Lata and Tehsildar Ranga Prasad lauded their services to the tribal woman. (ANI)

