Sex workers at GB road strive for food, seek help amidst lockdown

By Joymala Bagchi Shradhanand Marg on Garstin Bastion Road (GB Road) in the national capital with its deserted look and closed shops looks similar to roads in any other part of the country, but peek inside and for those inside the buildings reveal a different story.

With no work and hardly any savings sex workers at GB Road are staring at a severe shortage of food and other basic requirements inside their rooms. Most of the sex workers say they have been running out of money with business coming to a complete standstill since last Saturday.

"Nobody has come here since the lockdown have been announced. Nobody even called us once asking if we have food, sanitizers or masks. All of us here are following every rule of lockdown but we do not have food even for our kids. It would be a real help if the minimum ration is provided to us till lockdown," Nilam one of the sex workers told ANI. Rupa another sex worker from the same building said, "At first we were feeding our children and then we distribute among us whatever is available but tell me how we can survive like this?"

Although a few of them packed up and left for their homes before the lockdown came into force, those who stayed back say they are staring at an uncertain future. These women stopped working since last Saturday and are staying inside their respective rooms sticking to the idea of social distancing.

"Right now we have been eating as little as possible so that we can save for another day, but even then our stock will be exhausted after three days. What will we do then? Grocery items, as well as vegetables, are available but we do not have money, how can we buy? It would be really helpful for us if the government comes to our help," said Leela. A number of Delhi government schools have been converted into temporary shelter homes to accommodate the homeless and migrant workers during the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till date 979 cases have been reported including 86 cured/discharged and 25 deaths in India. (ANI)

