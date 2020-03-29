8 more test positive for COVID-19 in TN; Total rises to 50

(Eds: Adds details, Minister's quote) Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): Eight more people tested positive for COVID19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total cases in the state to 50, state Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Sunday. The eight from Erode were contacts of two Thai Nationals who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at IRT Perundurai Medical College, he said in a tweet.

They were earlier identified through contact tracing by the state Health department, he added. State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the eight included four of a family.

"We had kept these eight people under quarantine and they have tested positive for the virus," she told reporters here. The total number of 50 cases included four discharged following recovery and one deceased, she added.

